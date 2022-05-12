Evers announces tax credits for Navy ship building jobs

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- It's full steam ahead for a Green Bay business to make more ships for the U.S. Navy.
Governor Tony Evers and other officials held a ribbon cutting for building 34, a new facility where Fincantieri Marinette Marine can begin work.
Evers announced $12 million in tax credits to help hire and train workers to build the ships.
"Wisconsin continues to be a global leader in manufacturing and that's in no small part to the work and constant efforts of the marine to develop some of the most innovative and advanced ships in the world to support our nation’s military," Gov. Evers said.
The Navy contract with Marinette Marine is for up to 10 warships. The building is large enough for workers to build two at the same time.
Marinette Marine plans to deliver the first frigate in 2026.