Evers' cabinet secretaries check in on pandemic recovery in Sauk County

SAUK CITY (WKOW) -- Many industries in Wisconsin are bouncing back from challenges presented by the pandemic. Two members of the governor's cabinet learned more about local efforts on Thursday.
The secretaries of the Department of Administration and Department of Tourism went on a "Creative Economy Tour" in Sauk County.
They met with members of arts and cultural organizations to see what they need and to share the state's plans.
"We want to be supportive of the arts. We want to be supportive of nonprofits. We want to be supportive of small businesses so that our economy works for everyone. And that when we invest we not only come back to where we were, but we bounce back even better and stronger," said Kathy Blumenfeld, the secretary-designee of the Department of Administration.
The secretaries took part in roundtable discussions in Sauk City, Prairie du Sac and Spring Green.