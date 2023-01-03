Evers calls for unity to begin second term, GOP leaders say speech was too partisan

MADISON (WKOW) -- Kicking off his second term as Wisconsin's 46th governor, Tony Evers on Tuesday called for the state's divided government to work together toward progress on the most pressing issues.
Republican leaders said the speech was too partisan and undercut what they considered to be productive private meetings with Evers last month.
After taking his oath, Evers repeated his line about being "jazzed at hell," which went viral on the internet after he first used the phrase in his re-election speech. On Tuesday, Evers said the election results were also a victory for decency in politics.
"This past November, Wisconsin rejected a trajectory bent toward permanently undermining the tenets and institutions that are fundamental to who we are as a people," Evers said. "Wisconsin rejected a rhetoric born out of apathy and animosity toward our neighbor."
Evers then went through a series of issues his administration planned to prioritize over the next two years, either in the budget or as separate bills.
Evers called for additional public school funding, saying it'd keep class sizes smaller. He then moved on to climate change and insisted the state could pursue clean energy without compromising job growth.
With a projected $6.6 billion surplus, Republican leaders have said sweeping tax cuts are their biggest priority. Evers said he'd only support tax cuts that went mainly to middle and working class earners.
"People voted because they believe, as I do, that when we deliver tax relief, it should be targeted to the middle class to give working families a little breathing room in their family budget," Evers said. "Not to give big breaks to millionaires and billionaires who don’t need the extra help."
Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu said Republicans would continue to push toward a flat income tax rate. Leaders in the Senate have floated 3.5% as a flat tax goal; that's currently the rate paid by the lowest earners, those making up to $17,000 in a married household. Currently, married joint filers making more than $375,000 a year are taxed at a 7.65% rate.
After Evers' speech, LeMahieu said Republicans still insist on cuts that include the top tax bracket.
"The opportunity to reduce taxes in the upper tax bracket, that's just not millionaires and billionaires," LeMahieu told reporters. "That's small businesses in our communities that are sponsoring softball leagues and struggling to hire employees."
Evers also called once again for an expansion of BadgerCare, indicating he'd again include the proposal as part of his budget, as well as taking another run at legalizing marijuana. GOP leaders have said most of their members do not support those ideas.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said too much of Evers' speech was similar to a campaign rally. He said Evers' address was markedly different from his tone in a December 22 private meeting at the executive residence.
"He was much more welcoming, and much more, I would say, sincere about trying to find common ground," Vos said. "At least that's the way I took it, which is why I was a little surprised today at the rhetoric he gave in his speech was so partisan versus where it was when we were one on one. Maybe he didn't write his own speech."
Perhaps the loudest applause lines from Evers were those touching on abortion rights. Evers said he wanted the state to restore legal abortion access after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade last summer.
In his speech, Evers said codifying abortion rights was also a jobs issue.
"We ought to start by making sure that when workers and businesses look at relocating to Wisconsin, part of that calculus doesn’t include themselves, their loved ones, or their workers being stripped of their reproductive freedom just for moving here," Evers said.
LeMahieu indicated it was doubtful Senate Republicans will take up a bill adding rape and incest exceptions to the state's 1849 abortion ban. The law makes it a felony to perform an abortion; it only makes exceptions for cases where a mother's life is at risk.
Vos said he supported adding rape and incest exceptions to the state's abortion ban. He also said he'd support clarifying the definition of when a mother's life was at risk.
LeMahieu said he didn't see the point in taking up abortion bills when Evers has indicated he'd veto any measures that restrict abortion rights.
"It just seems he has a history of vetoing any type of pro-life legislation," LeMahieu said. "So, I'm not sure why, since he already threatened to veto any exceptions, why we'd go through that exercise since he's so radical on life issues."
In his address, Evers also highlighted increased state funding for local governments as a priority, along with making housing and childcare more affordable statewide.
Evers also called for lawmakers to take up PFAS regulations and cleanup legislation, as well as broadband expansion.