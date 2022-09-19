Evers declares September Coastal Awareness Month, Coastal Management Grants open

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA) announced Monday, Governor Evers proclaimed September as Coastal Awareness Month in Wisconsin, and Coastal Management Grant proposals are being accepted.
The DOA, together with the Wisconsin Coastal Management Program (WCMP) created the Coastal Management Grants to enhance and protect resources within Wisconsin’s coastal zone.
The department expects to award approximately $1.6 million in grants to preserve and improve access Great Lakes coasts.
Application materials and the request for proposals are available on the WCMP website and are due Nov. 4.
In recognition of Coastal Awareness Month, the WCMP announced the release of the 2022 Wisconsin Great Lakes Chronicle.