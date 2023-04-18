Evers declares state of emergency for flood risk

MADISON (WKOW) -- Governor Tony Evers declared a state of emergency across Wisconsin Tuesday after snowmelt and heavy rain caused flood concerns in several counties as well as potential for more widespread flooding.
Executive Order #194 calls for state agencies like Wisconsin Emergency Management, the Wisconsin State Patrol, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the Wisconsin National Guard to assist local authorities when requested.
"Protecting Wisconsinites from potential major flood impacts is a serious concern for our state, especially as the water levels could continue to rise in the coming days," Governor Evers said.
Water levels in rivers and watersheds rose within the last week as Wisconsin saw above-normal temperatures. Low-lying areas and locations with poor drainage have experienced flooding including water-covered roadways, washouts and culvert damage.
With more rain in the forecast, some areas could see water levels rising further.
