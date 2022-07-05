Evers defends Barnes amid GOP criticism over remarks about nation's founding

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Central Dane County in south central Wisconsin... * Until 1115 PM CDT. * At 744 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 1.5 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1.5 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Madison, Sun Prairie, Fitchburg, Middleton, Waunakee, McFarland, Monona, Cottage Grove, Shorewood Hills, Maple Bluff, UW-Madison, Camp Randall Stadium and Henry Vilas Zoo. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED; EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...1-1.5 INCHES IN 1 HOUR