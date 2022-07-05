Evers defends Barnes's slavery comments after GOP slams remarks about nation's founding

MADISON (WKOW) -- Gov. Tony Evers dismissed Republican criticism over a newly-surfaced video in which Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes described the founding of the United States as "awful."
Barnes, who is a frontrunner in the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate, made the remarks last August in Portage. A cell phone recording captured Barnes discussing conservative efforts to regulate how race is taught in schools and universities. The lieutenant governor went on to say the country's history with slavery still affects modern American life.
"Whether it was colonization, whether it was slavery, the impacts are felt today," Barnes said. "And they're gonna continue to be felt unless we address it in a meaningful way."
The comments made no ripple at the time. An online flyer for the August 19 event from the Portage Area Chamber of Commerce described the event as a Q-and-A session discussing "issues of racism and systemic racism as they affect rural communities."
"Things were bad," Barnes said in the recording. "Things were terrible. The founding of this nation? Awful."
On Sunday, conservative radio host Dan O'Donnell of WISN-AM posted the video to Twitter. From there, a wave of Republican criticism followed.
"Barnes's comments prove why Democrats are advocating for policies that would fundamentally dismantle our country," Republican Party of Wisconsin Rapid Response Director Mike Marinella said.
Rebecca Kleefisch, who preceded Barnes as lieutenant governor and is now a frontrunner in the GOP primary for governor, called on Evers to condemn Barnes over his remarks.
"I love America and our founding principles of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness," Kleefisch said in a statement. "Evers needs to call out his lieutenant governor for these awful comments about our great nation. Unless of course he agrees."
At the Whitewater Fourth of July parade Monday, Evers said he hadn't seen the video of Barnes's comments.
"I don't know what the lieutenant governor said, frankly, but if it was around the issue of slavery, none of us can be very proud of that history." Evers said.
When a reporter summarized the context and words Barnes used, Evers said the criticism was undeserved.
"To somehow pick out someone's comments about slavery, that he shouldn't talk about that? That's ridiculous," Evers said. "That's not what democracy's about."
According to a Marquette Law poll released nearly two weeks ago, Barnes led the Democratic field with support from 25 percent of respondents. Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry has 21 percent, followed by State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski and Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson, with nine and seven percent, respectively.
The Barnes campaign itself has accused Republicans of misrepresenting his words to deflect from their own controversies.
"Painting the Lt. Governor’s comment as anything other than a condemnation of slavery is a sad GOP attempt to distract from Ron Johnson trying to literally overthrow the government of this country and strip reproductive rights from millions of Americans," Maddy McDaniel, a campaign spokeswoman, said in a statement.
A divide is also forming within the Democratic primary field. Supporters of Barnes have taken issue with a prominent Nelson backer joining the criticism of Barnes's 2021 comments.
Harvey Kaye, a professor emeritus of democracy at UW-Green Bay, initially shared O'Donnell's post, adding the American Revolution helped eventually set a greater push for abolition into motion. Kaye eventually deleted the initial tweet and walked back his remarks.
State Rep. Francesca Hong (D-Madison) then announced Tuesday she was no longer attending a convention held by Our Wisconsin Revolution, the state chapter of a national progressive group formed amid Sen. Bernie Sanders's run for president in 2016.
Hong, who is backing Barnes in the race, said her withdrawal was in response to Our Wisconsin Revolution, which has endorsed Nelson, criticizing Barnes.
Hong accused the group of amplifying "blatant dog whistles & rightwing [sp] hits" against Barnes. The group's executive director, Andre Walton, who is Black, pushed back, saying he was "confused" by the characterization his organization's criticism of Barnes was racist.