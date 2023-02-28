Evers, DHS award $1M in grants to reduce disparities in behavioral, mental health care

MADISON (WKOW) — Ten organizations across the state were awarded $100,000 grants to develop projects meant to improve access to mental health and substance use care for underserved communities, according to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
Gov. Tony Evers said the last few years have been difficult for many, and he plans to use 2023 to address mental health issues "head-on."
The organizations awarded grants serve a number of communities, including BIPOC, LGBTQ, rural, and Muslim individuals, among others.
In Madison, SOAR Case Management Services will use the funds to develop a training series meant to improve the quality of peer support in several communities.
Chrysalis will use the funds to create a "diversity, equity, and inclusion learning community" for peer specialists.
These grants were funded by Wisconsin's share of the American Rescue Plan Act.