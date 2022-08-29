Evers, DWD announce 11 school districts receive over $414,000 grant funding

MADISON (WKOW) -- Gov. Tony Evers and Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) partnered to announce that 11 Wisconsin school districts will receive more than $414,000 in grant funding to increase the number of students in career and technical education programs.
In a press release, Evers said the funding comes from the Wisconsin Fast Forward Program. The grants are meant to prepare over 1,400 students for "a range of high-wage, high-skill and high-demand careers."
"This is exactly the kind of collaboration and initiative we strive for in our relationships with school districts, employers, and our agency partners to help support student’s success and bolster the future of our workforce in some of Wisconsin’s most critical industries," Evers said in the release.
“These Wisconsin Fast Forward investments are part of DWD’s proven strategy to expand our future workforce with homegrown talent. Going forward, the economic impact of these grants will be multiplied as the students gain new skills, employers gain a competitive edge, and communities gain new vitality," said DWD Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek.
The grant receiving school districts include:
- Medford Area Public School District, Taylor County | $50,000
- Whitehall School District, Trempealeau County | $42,550
- Clintonville Public School District, Waupaca, Shawano, and Outagamie Counties | $50,000
- Augusta Area School District, Eau Claire County | $50,000
- New Auburn School District, Chippewa County | $15,645
- Cedar Grove-Belgium School District, Sheboygan County | $50,000
- Westby Area School District, Vernon County | $10,305
- Unified School District of Antigo, Langlade County | $50,000
- Fall Creek School District, Eau Claire County | $38,840
- Northern Ozaukee School District, Ozaukee County | $12,835
- West Allis-West Milwaukee School District, Milwaukee County | $44,540