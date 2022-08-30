Evers invests $90M into Wisconsin schools to address staffing, mental health

MADISON (WKOW) -- Gov. Tony Evers announced Tuesday that $90 million will be invested into K-12 education across the state as the school year begins.
These funds are meant to shore up a number of schools suffering from staff shortages, help meet the increased need for mental health services at schools and provide other classroom support for many of the challenges schools face.
The money will be distributed on a per-pupil basis, with an additional $91.15 per student. Schools can use these funds over the period of several years for things such as retaining educators, buying supplies and offsetting the cost of bussing.
“Whether it’s making sure kids have access to mental health services, helping with increased costs of classroom and school supplies due to national inflation, or retaining and recruiting educators and staff to keep class sizes small, these investments will go toward making sure our kids have the resources and support to get caught up and be successful both in and out of the classroom,” Gov. Evers said in a release.
School districts can also opt into the “Get Kids Ahead” initiative to receive a minimum of $20,000 with the remaining allocation distributed on a per-pupil basis. The governor's investment into the initiative now totals $30 million.
These funds are part of the state's allocation of the federal American Rescue Plan.