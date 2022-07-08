Evers, Johnson react to Wisconsin Supreme Court's absentee ballot drop box ruling

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Supreme Court of Wisconsin decided 4-3 to ban ballot drop boxes from being placed anywhere except for election offices on Friday, and Wisconsin officials have mixed responses.
Governor Tony Evers (D) said he believes the decision is a step backward for democracy because it takes away a "fundamental right" from voters.
"Today’s decision is another in a long line of Wisconsin Republicans’ successes to make it harder for Wisconsinites to exercise their right to vote, to undermine our free, fair, and secure elections, and to threaten our democracy," Evers said in a statement.
Evers said officials shouldn't change the rules "just because they didn't like the outcome of the last election."
Senator Ron Johnson (R) commended the decision, saying it is "a big step in the right direction."
“Regardless of political affiliation, the goal should be to restore confidence in the integrity of our election system," he said in a statement.