Evers lays out vision for second term in swearing-in ceremony

MADISON (WKOW) -- Before taking the oath for his second term as governor, the Office of Gov. Tony Evers has shared the remarks he'll make at Tuesday's inauguration ceremony.
Evers' speech will touch on a number of progressive priorities for the upcoming legislative session and budget cycle, including school funding, targeted tax cuts, abortion rights and climate change.
Evers won re-election in November, beating Republican challenger Tim Michels by more than 90,000 votes. In his speech, Evers said the outcome was a message from voters who'd refuted Republicans who focused the last two years on changing election laws and pursuing what he considered to be divisive policies.
"This past November, Wisconsin rejected a trajectory bent toward permanently undermining the tenets and institutions that are fundamental to who we are as a people," Evers' speech said. "Wisconsin rejected a rhetoric born out of apathy and animosity toward our neighbor."
Evers' remarks also previewed the budget battle that will consume the state Capitol over the next six months.
With a Republican-controlled legislature, and a projected $6.6 billion surplus, key areas of disagreement include K-12 school funding, state revenue sharing with local governments and tax cuts, which Republican leaders have signaled is their top budget priority.
Evers' speech said his re-election was a sign most voters support a significant boost in public school funding. Republican leaders have said they'll increase K-12 spending, but also want to expand eligibility for charter and private school vouchers, something Democrats have said they oppose.
"As part of a bigger package, I think I would [support a K-12 increase]," Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said in a December interview. "I know we need to pay teachers more with the inflationary pressures that they are seeing. We certainly want their wages to be competitive with other jobs in similar fields, so I think that makes sense."
On tax cuts, Evers and Democratic legislative leaders said they want cuts to be targeted in away that keeps the wealthy from claiming the majority of savings.
"People voted because they believe, as I do, that when we deliver tax relief, it should be targeted to the middle class to give working families a little breathing room in their family budget," Evers' speech said. "Not to give big breaks to millionaires and billionaires who don’t need the extra help to afford rising costs."
Rep. Mark Born (R-Beaver Dam), a co-chair of the Joint Finance Committee that will take up -- and likely rewrite -- Evers' proposed budget in February, said he and other GOP leaders support a move toward a flat state income tax.
In that scenario, Born said it's inevitable for the state's top earners to capture the biggest savings.
"That's basic math," Born said. "But that's not what this is about. What it's about is making a Wisconsin a more competitive tax climate in the Midwest."
Beyond the budget
Evers' inauguration address also made repeated mention of the state's 1849 abortion ban, which took effect last June following the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
The law makes it a felony to perform an abortion, and only makes exceptions for cases of rape and incest.
Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul, who was also re-elected in November, is currently challenging the validity of the 1849 ban in a Dane County court. The issue is all but certain to eventually be decided by the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
Evers' speech called for the state to stop regulating abortion, and instead give women "freedom to make their own reproductive healthcare decisions without needing permission from politicians."
Evers' remarks also referred to young voters who turned out in the fall, noting they consider climate change to be a top policy issue. Evers indicated it will be a priority in his second term.
"They believe, as I do, that science is real, that climate change is real," Evers' speech said. "And they are demanding that we stop pretending that we can’t create good-paying jobs and build sustainable infrastructure while conserving our natural resources—because they deserve a future where we can do both."
Evers' prepared remarks close out by also listing PFAS mitigation, broadband expansion, and affordable housing and child care as his administration's top priorities over the next four years.
Evers also indicated his proposed budget may well include another effort at legalizing both medical and recreational marijuana.
"We must have a meaningful conversation about treating marijuana much like we do alcohol," Evers' speech said.
In addition to Evers, other officials elected to statewide office were sworn in Tuesday, including new Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez, Kaul, Secretary of State Doug LaFollette, and new Republican Treasurer John Leiber.