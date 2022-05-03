Evers leads coalition of governors in call to protect abortion rights

MADISON (WKOW) — Gov. Tony Evers is leading a coalition to protect reproductive rights and access to abortion.
The coalition of 17 governors sent a letter to congressional leaders a day after Politico published a report detailing a Supreme Court draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade.
The letter asks for Congress to pass the Women's Health Protection Act, which in part would codify the rights and protections from Roe v. Wade. The act was passed by the House of Representatives in September, but has not yet passed the Senate.
The letter reads in part:
Reproductive healthcare decisions are deeply personal and should be made by patients in consultation with their healthcare providers, not by politicians. Despite the widespread support for reproductive freedom, in many states across the nation, a U.S. Supreme Court decision in Dobbs that reflects the draft opinion would immediately limit access to reproductive healthcare and, in some states, could even criminalize abortion, ending constitutional rights that have been recognized for nearly 50 years.
It's not the first time this year Evers has taken a stance to protect abortion rights. Earlier in 2022, Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul called on state legislators to repeal Wisconsin's existing abortion ban — but no action was taken during the legislature's regular session.