Evers, legislative Democrats push for state abortion ban question on April ballot

MADISON (WKOW) — Gov. Evers and Wisconsin Democrats are pushing for an advisory referendum on the spring election ballot asking voters if the state should repeal an 1849 criminal abortion ban.
The announcement was made at a press conference at the Capitol Tuesday morning.
Under an 1849 Wisconsin law, it is a felony to provide an abortion, which is punishable by up to six years in prison. The only exception under the law is for instances where a mother's life is at risk. Mothers themselves could not be prosecuted under the law. The ban went into effect when Roe v. Wade was overturned last June.
In a release sent out after the press conference, Evers issued the following statement.
“On the eve of the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, we are here again today to reaffirm that we will never stop fighting for Wisconsin women and reproductive freedom, and that includes working to ensure the people of Wisconsin have the opportunity to weigh in as to whether Wisconsin should overturn our 1800s-era criminal abortion ban and restore protections under Roe.
“But I also want to be clear today just as I have been all along: I know where Wisconsinites stand, as does every single person who serves in the State Capitol. This is an opportunity to make clear that there continues to be not one single shred of doubt about where the people of Wisconsin are on this issue: Wisconsinites support Roe, we support reproductive freedom for our loved ones, our family members and kids, our friends, and our neighbors, and we are going to fight like hell every single day until Republicans heed to the will of the people.”
Evers said a Marquette Law School poll shows 60% of Wisconsin residents support abortion access and more than 60% oppose the decision overturning Roe v. Wade.
He says this proposed ballot initiative gives voters "the opportunity to voice their opinions and vote directly on the issue" during the spring election.