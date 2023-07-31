Evers, legislative LGBTQ+ caucus condemn neo-Nazi protest at Watertown Pride in the Park

WATERTOWN, Wis. (WKOW) -- Gov. Tony Evers (D-WI) and members of Wisconsin's Legislative LGBTQ+ Caucus expressed their disappointment with a neo-Nazi group's decision to protest a pride event.
Watertown's Pride in the Park was held Saturday, July 29.
Evers called their behavior "dangerous" and "hateful."
“This is a disgusting and direct attack on our state’s LGBTQ community, communities of color, and Jewish Wisconsinites,” Evers said in a statement. “Nazis, swastikas, and any other anti-LGBTQ, white supremacist, or anti-Semitic messages, symbols, or groups are unacceptable and unwelcome in Wisconsin. Period."
Members Wisconsin's Legislative LGBTQ+ Caucus also condemned the "hate and violent threats" and the "lies that they are based on."
The caucus also cited fellow lawmakers' decisions to highlight other protests at the pride event without acknowledging the neo-Nazi group.
“This kind of hatred grows when it is tolerated by our political leaders. We are deeply disturbed that Rep. Barbara Dittrich and Rep. Janel Brandtjen chose to post about other protests at the event without any mention of the violent threats on display," the caucus said in a statement. "When you find yourself aligned with Neo-Nazis, it is time to re-evaluate your choices. We call on Reps. Dittrich and Brandtjen to disavow violent threats against Wisconsinites, and to make clear that hatred and Neo-Nazis have no place in our state."