Evers makes 'substantial' line items vetoes to state budget

MADISON (WKOW) — Gov. Evers is signing the state budget, with line item vetoes.
At a Wednesday morning press conference, Evers touted shared revenue and funding for schools. But, he called the changes he's making "substantial."
One of the changes relates to funding at the UW System. Evers said he's keeping 188 Diversity Equity and Inclusion positions at the system.
He is also claims he's ensuring $15 million for state child care providers.
He claims he's also making it so districts have "long-term spending authority increases" and targeting tax relief to working families.
Through my broad veto authority, I'm:— Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) July 5, 2023
✔Providing $15M for child care providers with additional flexibility;
✔Ensuring school districts have long-term spending authority increases;
✔Giving UW the ability to retain 188 positions; and
✔Targeting tax relief to working families.
Evers on Twitter said he's proud the budget provides an increase in support to communities, invests in K-12 education and funds to address PFAS contamination, expands affordable housing, and bolsters various industries.
BREAKING: I'm signing the 2023-25 biennial budget, with substantial improvements provided by my vetoes, making historic investments in communities, expanding affordable housing statewide, and addressing PFAS contamination. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/o84tWnTM7D— Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) July 5, 2023