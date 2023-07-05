 Skip to main content
Evers makes 'substantial' line items vetoes to state budget

  • Updated
Evers Budget speech

MADISON (WKOW) — Gov. Evers is signing the state budget, with line item vetoes. 

At a Wednesday morning press conference, Evers touted shared revenue and funding for schools. But, he called the changes he's making "substantial." 

One of the changes relates to funding at the UW System. Evers said he's keeping 188 Diversity Equity and Inclusion positions at the system. 

He is also claims he's ensuring $15 million for state child care providers.

He claims he's also making it so districts have "long-term spending authority increases" and targeting tax relief to working families. 

Evers on Twitter said he's proud the budget provides an increase in support to communities, invests in K-12 education and funds to address PFAS contamination, expands affordable housing, and bolsters various industries. 

