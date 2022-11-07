Evers, Michels make final push for votes as close campaign winds down

MADISON (WKOW) -- The race for Wisconsin Governor in 2022 looks like it could be reminiscent of the 2018 race -- with results being extremely close.
In the past week, three polls have depicted three different states of the race, but all show support very evenly divided between Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican challenger Tim Michels.
The most recent Marquette Law School poll shows the candidates tied, each with support from 48% of voters. A Siena College poll shows Evers leading by 2%, and a poll from the Trafalgar Group has Michels ahead by 1.6%.
On Monday, both candidates said they believe polls are tilting in their favor.
"We should all have reason to be optimistic and upbeat," Michels said while campaigning in De Pere. "The polling looks really good. … You're rolling them out it was 47.3 to 47.3, but in the last week or so we're starting to separate."
Michels said he thinks he's going to beat Evers because he believes more people in the Badger State agree with his vision for the future of the state.
"We're on the right side of the issues," Michels said. "People are frustrated. They need a change. … I'm going to provide bold leadership that's going to make life better for future generations to come here in Wisconsin."
In Milwaukee, Evers told volunteers he is sensing a shift in voters right now, too.
"We're picking up votes where we've never had votes before," he said. "Rural Wisconsin. There's no question that we'll have more votes there. No question. Are we going to win those counties? Probably not. Are we going to have more votes in those counties? Absolutely."
Later in the day, Evers rallied with Teamsters in Madison, saying he's confident voters will re-elect him based on what he's done in his first term.
He said he's optimistic he will get to stay in the Governor's Mansion for another four years.
"The early voting is really looking really good," he said. "We've had lots of young people signing up. … We believe that that's going to be helpful for us, but at the end of the day, it's because of what we've done and what he would do. It's as simple as that. We're going to win this race."