Evers, Michels take on topics from education to the economy in only televised debate

MADISON (WKOW) -- Democratic Incumbent Gov. Tony Evers and his GOP challenger Tim Michels faced off on the debate stage for the first and only time ahead of the November election.
The two discussed everything from education to the economy, where both differed in their approaches significantly.
It's one of the most high-profile and tight gubernatorial races in the country and with polls showing a nearly deadlocked race, Evers and Michels made one final appeal to a live television audience before the November election.
One of the most memorable moments from the night came when Evers and Michels debated the ongoing worker shortage in Wisconsin. Evers pivoted slightly and referred back to the need for shared revenue between state and local governments.
"Every year you see a zero, zero zero as far as how much money was provided to the to municipalities," Evers said. "This next budget, it is my top priority."
Michels claimed COVID-19 relief payments made people "lazy" and not want to go to work. Even though the payments have ended, Michels still claimed it played a significant part in the ongoing problem.
"We created an entire class of lazy people during COVID," Michels said. "It's time to get them back engaged in our economy, to stop just sending them the unemployment checks, the COVID subsidy checks, which I know are now gone, but they weren't getting them. And that's how they got lazy."
The two also cleared up their stances on abortion. Evers maintained that women should have the right to choose no matter the circumstances.
Michels, unlike his initial claim, said if the legislature put forward a bill that included exceptions for rape and incest, he would sign it.
Michels' common phrase "get away from the CRT and focus on the ABCs" came up twice during the debate.
While Critical Race Theory (CRT) is not currently taught in Wisconsin's K-12 education system, the two candidates for governor debated what should be allowed in the classroom in regard to the history of race in America.
"Should we talk about the fact at some grade level that Japanese Americans were interned during World War II?" Evers asked. "Of course, we want to talk about that."
Meanwhile, Michels argued that it shouldn't be up to government officials to make that decision.
"We're going to let parents decide. Not a couple of woke edu-crats," Michels said.
Both candidates said they would certify the election regardless of the result.
If you missed the debate, it will air again on WKOW on Sunday, October 16.