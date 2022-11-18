Evers orders flags to fly at half staff Monday to honor Waukesha Christmas parade victims

MADISON (WKOW) — Flags will fly at half-staff across the state of Wisconsin Monday on the somber first anniversary of the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy.
Gov. Evers ordered flags to flay at half-staff to honor the six people murdered in the attack: Tamara Durand, 52; Wilhelm Hospel, 81; Jane Kulich, 52; Leanna Owen, 71; Virginia Sorenson, 79; and Jackson Sparks, 8.
With the order, Evers also issued a statement offering condolences to the community ahead of the difficult anniversary.
“As Monday marks the one-year anniversary of the senseless, violent attack at the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade, Kathy and I are thinking of the entire Waukesha community, the six people whose lives were mercilessly taken, and all of the loved ones, friends, first responders, and neighbors for whom this anniversary will be especially difficult and traumatic. As we remember this tragic event, we also reflect on the first responders, community leaders, and neighbors who ran toward danger to help, every person who responded in the days and months that followed with kindness, empathy, and compassion, and the extraordinary faith, strength, and resilience the Waukesha community has shown over the last year.”
Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow and Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly issued a joint statement highlighting the community's unity.
“Our community has been and will be defined by our unity in support of those who lost loved ones, support of those who endured physical injuries, and support of those who suffered emotional trauma. We begin another chapter in our journey as a community in providing support for those who need healing and finding peace.”
Flags will fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Monday.
Earlier this week, Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow sentenced Darrell Brooks to six consecutive life sentences for each of the murdered victims, along with several hundred additional years for all other charges he was convicted on.