Evers presents Miss America with certificate of recognition

MADISON (WKOW) -- Miss America returned to her roots in Wisconsin this week and many got to meet her, including Governor Tony Evers.
Evers presented 20-year-old Grace Stanke with a certificate of recognition Saturday for her time as Miss Wisconsin, as a Nuclear Engineering student at UW-Madison and her accomplishment of winning Miss America.
The certificate was presented at a gala at UW Madison's campus.
Stanke won the title of Miss America on December 15, 2022 in Uncasville, CT. She is the third Miss America to be from Wisconsin.
The Wausau native will spend the next year studying nuclear energy at UW Madison and traveling the country to speak about clean energy.