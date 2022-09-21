Evers proposes constitutional amendment that allows voters to repeal laws, calls special session

MADSION (WKOW) — Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday called on lawmakers to give voters the ability to directly decide whether Wisconsin's criminal abortion ban remains.

Evers called for the legislature into special session on October 4 and consider his proposed amendment to the state constitution.

The amendment would allow voters to directly consider referendum questions on rejecting parts of current state laws, proposing new state laws, and amending the state constitution without lawmakers' actions.

Evers, along with legislative Democrats, said the change is necessary in order to let voters truly decide whether Wisconsin's 1849 abortion ban remains state law. The ban only allows exceptions for when a mother's life is at risk and does not provide exceptions for rape and incest.

Currently, changes to the Wisconsin constitution require the support of two straight legislatures. Only then would the proposed amendment go before voters.

That means the governor's proposal would need the support of the GOP-controlled legislature this fall, then again when a new sessions begins in January.

However, such an outcome is extremely unlikely. The last time Evers called the legislature into a special session over abortion legislation, he was calling on lawmakers to repeal the ban. Lawmakers gaveled in and out of the session without taking action.

Now, Evers says he's calling a special session "to create a pathway" for citizens to repeal the criminal abortion ban.

"At the end of the day, Wisconsinites, and women in particular, were not only stripped of their reproductive freedom, but they currently don't have a right to enact the change they need to protect that freedom without having to get permission from the legislature," Evers said during a press conference. "That's just wrong, and it's time for us to change that."

GOP legislative leaders, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R-Oostburg), slammed the proposal as a "desperate political stunt" less than two months before he's up for reelection.

"Governor Evers would rather push his agenda to have abortion available until birth than talk about his failure to address rising crime and runaway inflation caused by his liberal DC allies," the GOP leaders' statement said.

Currently, Evers says there is no process by which Wisconsinites can "reject existing state statutes," but he is proposing a constitutional amendment to change that.

Evers is proposing a constitutional amendment "creating a statewide binding referendum process." He says it would allow voters to file petitions with the with Wisconsin Elections Commission and enable them to hold a vote on proposed state laws or constitutional amendments or to repeal state law.

According to Evers, if enough signatures from qualified electors are gathered, a vote would be held at the next general election at least 120 days after the petition is filed.

In a press release, Evers calls this announcement a "continuation of his vigorous defense against attacks on access to reproductive healthcare in Wisconsin."

The special session is scheduled to take place on October 5. Evers says the constitutional amendment can only be adopted if an identical amendment proposal passes two consecutive legislatures before being sent to Wisconsin citizens to vote on during an election.