Evers proposes new round of tax cuts amid projected $5 billion surplus

MADISON (WKOW) — Gov. Tony Evers released a plan Tuesday proposing to fund tax cuts with some of the state's record-high surplus.
The Evers administration said, in the coming days, the Department of Revenue will release revenue projections showing the state on pace to have a surplus of more than $5 billion, along with a "rainy day" fund of $1.7 billion.
Evers, who is running for re-election against Republican challenger Tim Michels, has proposed tax cuts to the tune of more than $600 million a year.
Republicans in charge of the state legislature have wrapped up session for the year, so the governor's plan is likely to be a campaign issue more than anything else.
GOP leaders have ignored a previous surplus proposal Evers offered earlier this year, saying they wanted to wait until the next legislative session in January to pursue their own tax cut plan as part of the next two-year state budget.
The bulk of those tax cuts would go toward a credit that amounts to a 10 percent for single tax filers making $100,000 a year or less, and for married-joint filers earning $150,000 a year or less.
Evers also proposed repealing the minimum markup tax on gas, which requires the price of gas to be marked up from cost. The governor also proposed a cap on insulin copays, setting the limit at $35.