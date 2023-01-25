Evers proposes to make school mental health funding permanent

DARLINGTON (WKOW) -- Long before Gov. Tony Evers declared 2023 the 'year of mental health' in his State of the State address Tuesday, Darlington High School planned to set aside its usual class schedule Wednesday.
Instead, students focused on their own mental health. The school brought in volunteers to hold breakout sessions in 12 different areas, ranging from anxiety and depression, to dealing with social media. The sessions also included stress-relieving activities such as yoga and art.
"When people think about schools and what we teach kids, it's way more than math, and English, and Social Studies," Tom Uppena, the high school's counselor, said. "Social and emotional learning is also what we're responsible for, and it's a big part of their lives."
Uppena said 2019 was the first year Darlington High held a mental health day, but the school hadn't held another since the COVID-19 pandemic. Not only did the event return Wednesday, Uppena said it was the first time the school dedicated the full day's schedule to mental health activities.
Both Uppena, and Candi Fitzsimons, who directs Lafayette County Mental Health Matters, said they were encouraged by Evers' emphasis on mental health during Tuesday's State of the State address.
Evers proposed increasing state spending on mental health services by $500 million. Of that amount, $270 million would go to make permanent a school-based program that sought to put more counselors and psychiatrists in schools.
The Evers administration first started the program with $30 million in federal pandemic aid.
"Improving student mental health can also improve student learning outcomes and school attendance," Evers said. "While reducing bullying, risky behaviors, violence, involvement in the juvenile justice system, and substance misuse."
The governor's office says about $235 million over the next two years would fund 'comprehensive school mental health aid,' which included navigators, training for parents, and implementation of best practices in school districts across the state.
Another $36 million would reimburse schools for staff who help students work on their mental health, such as nurses, counselors and social workers.
Both Uppena and Fitzsimons said if they were in charge, they'd prioritize more mental health staffing in schools.
"There's such a shortage on mental health professionals in schools, in communities," Uppena said. "We need to figure out ways to help these kids because there's a lot of kids that need help, and it's hard to get them that help sometimes."
Fitzsimons added the need was especially great in rural areas.
"We have very few mental health professionals to go to," she said. "So, I'm not sure how the money could help with that, but we definitely need more mental health professionals."
Republicans will receive Evers' official budget proposal next month. Sen. Mary Felzkowski (R-Tomahawk), who serves on the budget-writing Joint Finance Committee, said Republicans will most likely rewrite Evers' budget.
Felzkowski said she was open to increasing mental health funding, but wanted more specifics from the Evers administration. She said, given a current shortage of psychiatrists, it wasn't clear how boosting reimbursement programs would solve the core problem.
"I mean, you can throw money at an issue," Felzkowski said. "But if you don't have providers, who are you throwing the money at?"
Much of Evers' community-based mental health spending would backfill non-federal portions of Medicaid spending, including funding for substance abuse treatment.
Evers' mental health spending plan would also provide $15 million for the Medical College of Wisconsin's Wisconsin Community Safety Fund, which sponsors youth-based violence prevention programs.