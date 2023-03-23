Evers reacts to rejection of infrastructure projects recommended in budget

MADISON (WKOW) — Governor Tony Evers is expressing disappointment with Republican leaders after he says the State Building Commission rejected "every motion" that included projects in his capital budget recommendations.
In a news release from the Governor's Office, he said the commission deadlocked 4-4 on each motion.
Evers said his recommendations "represented one of the strongest investments to date for Wisconsin’s facility infrastructure," and would provide 45,000 jobs and an estimated $6.8 billion in economic impact.
“While Republican leaders claim to support these goals, their action today shows that they would simply rather play politics than have a meaningful discussion about how these projects would serve the needs of the folks they represent," Evers said.
Evers notes some of the rejected projects such as work at correctional facilities, investments into the UW System and upgrades to VA facilities.
Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu issued a statement on the vote, noting that inflation is playing a role in their decisions.
“The Department of Administration’s inflation estimate has added as much as 50% to construction costs for some building projects,” LeMahieu said. “This faulty calculation could cost taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars in unnecessary cost overruns."
Evers said in the statement he will "continue to fight" for the projects.