Evers says he will veto budget if it includes flat tax

MADISON (WKOW) -- A clear dividing line in the upcoming state budget debate is just how much Wisconsin will cut taxes.

Both Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and the Republican-controlled legislature want to use the state's projected $7 billion surplus to cut taxes, but when it comes to just how big the cuts should be -- and for whom -- the two sides are very far apart.

In an interview with 27 News this week, Evers said the one circumstance in which he'd absolutely veto a budget is if it includes Republicans' plan to transition to a 3.25% flat income tax rate.

"If they do the the tax proposal that they're looking to do, yes [I will veto it,]" Evers said. "The fair tax where it's going to be equal across all all parts of Wisconsin, that is not in my mind."

When pressed if he'd veto the entire budget or seek a partial veto of the rewritten budget, Evers said he'd consider both options.

"Possibly, but [a flat tax is] kind of a death knell for me," Evers said. "I think our our progressive tax system is a good one. And we don't need to be spending our time and effort to provide the wealthiest Wisconsinites with some extraordinary large tax cut."

A nonpartisan review of the GOP tax proposal, which would collapse the current four tax brackets annually until 2026, would eventually cost $5 billion.

Two-thirds of the tax savings would go to people making more than $150,000 a year.

Evers' tax proposal is a 10% income tax cut for families making less than $150,000 a year and individuals making less than $100,000 a year.

Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu defended the flat tax plan in an interview. Republicans have pointed to border states Illinois and Michigan, which both have flat income tax rates higher than 4%.

"It's ridiculous that the state of Illinois, the vast majority of income taxpayers in Illinois pay a lower tax rate than the state of Wisconsin," LeMahieu said. "The voters of Illinois just two years ago, when they voted for Joe Biden, rejected a progressive tax like ours."

Evers will formally present his budget to the legislature on February 15. In his State of the State address Tuesday, he unveiled more than $1 billion in new spending proposals that will be part of his budget.

Evers' proposals dealt with mental health programs, workforce grants, child care support, and PFAS testing and mitigation.

This week's new proposals are in addition to budget pledges Evers made last fall on the campaign trail, including his tax cut plan. During the campaign, Evers pledged to seek a $2 billion increase in K-12 funding.

Evers said this week he still intends to include that proposal in his executive budget next month. Top GOP lawmakers, including LeMahieu, have maintained that's too steep of an increase, and added they want a significant expansion of private and charter school vouchers to accompany a boost to school spending.

Republican leaders have signaled they will once again toss out Evers' budget and rewrite their own two-year budget from a base level of spending. It's what they did to Evers' first two budgets in 2019 and 2021.

Evers said, even if that happens, he took satisfaction in knowing his budget proposal would still be included in documents by the Legislative Fiscal Bureau for comparison.

"My stuff never goes away," Evers said. "It's going to be in front of them at one point or the other."