Evers signs bipartisan bill meant to help county jails retain staffing

MADISON (WKOW) — Gov. Tony Evers has signed a bill he says will help county jails attract and retain staff.
The bipartisan bill classifies county jailers as "protective occupation participants," like state correctional officers and other law enforcement agents area.
Evers says this will attract workers because it comes with benefits like earlier retirement and duty disability benefits.
“Ensuring adequate and safe staffing in our county jails and across our justice system is critical to keeping our communities and our state safe, and I appreciate the bipartisan work that happened with local leaders and stakeholders over the years to bring this bill to fruition,” Evers said.