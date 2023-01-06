Evers to announce TikTok ban

MADISON (WKOW) — Gov. Tony Evers is set to follow a number of other governors and Congress in banning TikTok on state-issued devices.
Evers told WISN-TV Friday morning he would be issuing an executive order banning the popular social media app on government devices.
Evers' communications director, Britt Cudaback confirmed in an email to 27 News the governor will issue the ban via executive order, and it'll likely come next week.
When asked if there was any new information that prompted the decision, Cudaback provided the same statement the governor's office provided December 6 when Wisconsin's Republican members of Congress called on Evers to ban TikTok on state devices.
"Our administration and the Department of Administration’s Division of Enterprise Technology take cybersecurity very seriously," the statement read. "We will continue to defer to the judgment and advice of law enforcement, cybersecurity, and counterintelligence experts regarding this and other evolving cybersecurity issues."
Cudaback said in the time since the initial statement, Evers had 'additional conversations with state and federal partners and experts alike' about whether the state should ban TikTok on government devices.
According to Government Technology, 22 states have either a full or limited TikTok ban on government devices.
Cudaback said the Evers administration would have more details next week as to whether the ban would apply to universities or any other type of research on social media.
Congress has also voted to ban TikTok on federal devices. Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI) said he believed governments at the state and federal levels were reading too much into possible threats from the app.
"I think people are overthinking this," Pocan said. "You know, let's let people do what they feel they need to do, but at the same time, I believe in the First Amendment, and I think we are stronger than TikTok as a nation."
Don Stanley, a UW-Madison professor who specializes in social media, said in December security concerns around TikTok are valid. While app is based in the U.S., its owner, ByteDance, has executives with close ties to the Chinese Communist Party.
"Some of the causes for concerns are what information is being collected, what information is being stored, and how that might be used long-term," Stanley said.
Stanley said his broader concern was the long-term effects of American youth getting hooked on TikTok. He suspected differences in the algorithm that determines a user's feed explain varying goals expressed by adolescent users in China and the U.S.
"The aspirational goals of the average TikTok user in China are to be an astronaut," Stanley said. "And the aspirational goals of a young TikTok user in the United States is to be an influencer."
Evers' re-election campaign used a TikTok account. His opponent in the governor's race, Republican Tim Michels, also maintained a campaign account.