Evers touts new literacy funding as part of education budget

COTTAGE GROVE (WKOW) -- While Gov. Tony Evers won't present his proposed state budget for nearly another three weeks, he was on the road Thursday drumming up support for his plan to increase funding for public schools.
Evers stopped at Taylor Prairie Elementary Thursday. He visited classrooms, and stopped to chat with teachers and students. Members of Evers' administration also attended, and highlighted parts of Evers' education plan relating to improving student reading scores as well as beefing up the state's financial literacy lesson plans.
As Wisconsin approaches a new two-year budget cycle, it has a projected surplus of $7.1 billion. During his campaign for re-election last fall, Evers proposed increasing K-12 funding by $2 billion.
In an interview with 27 News Thursday, Evers said he still planned to push for that $2 billion increase when he submits a budget to lawmakers on February 15.
"That is still that plan," Evers said. "That is something we made a commitment to a long time ago with the state superintendent. And yeah, that is still the plan."
During Thursday's visit, the Evers administration highlighted a $20 million plan to increase students' reading skills. Last session, Evers vetoed a bipartisan bill that would've required more frequent reading assessments for students through second grade.
Evers said Thursday he wouldn't rule out using some of the $20 million to cover districts' costs for additional testing, but added he didn't think the solution was more assessments.
"You know, it's one thing to teach kids how to read, it's another thing to overtest them," Evers said. "I think some of those decisions really need to be made at the local level."
Leaders in the Republican-controlled legislature are already throwing cold water on Evers' education budget. Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R-Oostburg) said he wanted to see more details about how the state, under Evers' plan, would monitor whether schools were putting their new dollars to good use.
"I think we need to have schools more accountable," LeMahieu said. "Over the last three years, kids have fallen further behind. We need to make sure that if we're just throwing money at a problem doesn't necessarily solve it. What are they gonna do with that money? How is it gonna make schools better?"
When asked to provide specific ways he'd want the state to measure school performance, LeMahieu said expanding private and charter school choice vouchers would let parents make those decisions with their dollars.
"Because schools that are failing are going to lose kids to schools that are succeeding," LeMahieu said. "That's the best way to do it."
Evers, and other Democratic leaders, have said they have no interest in sending more public dollars to private schools as part of a deal to secure more education funding.
While Wisconsin's divided government remains split over how to increase school funding, a familiar problem still lingers: for more than 20 years, Wisconsin has had the nation's biggest achievement gap between Black and white students.
Evers said the solution went beyond education funding because the most disadvantaged students often come from broken families and grow up in impoverished communities.
"At the end of the day, if a kid's coming from a circumstance that is not ideal, or is not anywhere close to ideal, it's gonna make it more difficult," Evers said. "So, we have to make sure that it's not just a school issue. It is an issue for housing, and having good jobs, and having a good economy."