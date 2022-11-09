Evers wins 2nd term as Wisconsin governor

MADISON (WKOW) — In what was a hotly contested and the most expensive race in Wisconsin’s history, Tony Evers is secured another term as governor.
Tim Michels conceded the race around 12:20 a.m. At that time, 92% of the votes across the state were counted and Evers was up by 2%.
The Associated Press called the race at 1:12 a.m.
Going into the election, a Marquette Law School poll put Evers and Michels at a tie with likely voters, and Michels ahead by a single percentage point among registered voters.
This is Evers’ second term as governor. He was first elected in 2018, which was another tight race against two-term incumbent Scott Walker.
Republican challenger Tim Michels launched his campaign in April under the mantra “let’s get to work.” He secured his spot on the midterm election ballot after defeating former lieutenant governor Rebecca Kleefisch during Wisconsin’s partisan primary.
During his concession speech, Michels thanked supporters and said he hoped campaign issues were not forgotten.
"We love this state with all our hearts," Michels told a watch party crowd in Milwaukee. "We hope some of the problems that were identified will be taken very seriously by the Evers administration."
"Let's not be in denial: MPS (Milwaukee Public Schools) is broken," Michels said. "We need to back law enforcement.