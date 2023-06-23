 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FOR PM2.5 ISSUED FOR SOUTHERN WISCONSIN...

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FOR OZONE REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR SOUTHERN
WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until
midnight tonight. The Air Quality Advisory for ozone has been
extended until 11 pm CDT Saturday. These advisories affect people
living in the following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du
Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette,
Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan,
Walworth, Washington, Waukesha.

Due to wildfire smoke at the surface originating from Quebec
Province, the air quality index is expected to reach the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should reduce prolonged or
heavy exertion.

Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production through Saturday. In general, peak ozone concentrations
occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each night, with lower
ozone concentrations observed overnight and into the morning
hours. The air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY
FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with the potential to reach
the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis. During peak ozone,
people with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older adults,
and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor workers)
should reduce or consider avoiding prolonged or heavy outdoor
exertion, while all others should consider reducing prolonged or
heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

'Every 10 minutes I find more'; Spongy moths taking over Rock Co. homes

Spongy moth takeover

A Rock County woman says she's spent thousands of dollars to keep the invasive pest at bay.

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) -- Small furry caterpillars are causing big issues in some Wisconsin counties.

Experts say spongy moths pop up every few years, but the lack of rain this spring and summer made the issue worse.

The moths are an invasive species and can easily kill trees by eating them. 

Brittany McGuire said the invasion at their Edgerton home all started last year when the hairy caterpillars started popping up around their property.

"Every time I come out here, like every 10 minutes, I find more," McGuire explained.

At first, McGuire said she wasn't sure what they were. 

"I still remember seeing it the first time because they're really hairy and it's really disgusting so I saw it and I took pictures of it," she recalled.

She said their oaks trees have fallen victim to the bugs.

"I do not want them to turn into moths and eat the rest of our trees," McGuire said. "This tree last year was completely defoliated and there were no leaves left."

She pointed out holes in the leaves, which have since grown back, and said she's just thankful the tree hasn't completely died.

Mike Hillstrom with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said one moth soon becomes a thousand.

"Those egg masses can have 800 to 1000 caterpillars that hatch," he explained.

Hillstrom said killing the bugs early could save someone hundreds of dollars next year.

Depending on how bad the outbreak is, you might need several options to really kind of make it work," he added.

McGuire said she knows first hand after spending thousands trying to control the issue and still fighting the battle. 

"We knew what to do this year and we had them inject the soil earlier, which killed a lot of the small caterpillars but we still have quite a few," she said.

McGuire said they called an arborist to help essentially make the tree poisonous to the caterpillars.

Hillstrom said the outbreaks of moths only last 2-3 years and eventually die out for several more years until the cycle repeats. 

He said the critters can cause humans to get a rash if they come in contact with skin.

Hillstrom also explained the rain expected in the forecast could help kill some of the bugs when they come in contact with fungus and bacteria.

The DNR's website has a full page dedicated to the moths and how to both prevent and kill the invasive species. 

