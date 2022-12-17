'Every once in a while, you have to take the leap': New Verona toy store is a good sign for small businesses

VERONA (WKOW) -- Over the last few years, many Wisconsinites have had to say goodbye to their favorite stores, bars or restaurants due to pandemic restraints. But, some local business owners weren't held down for long.
"Verona is growing by leaps and bounds right now," Le Jordan, Executive Director of the Verona Area Chamber of Commerce, said. "We're so excited. We've got five or six developments going on right now which means that within the next 12 months we will have numerous new businesses."
The Dane County Board of Supervisors tells 27 News that just this year, the number of local businesses has increased over 30 percent.
"I think Verona is definitely coming back with a vengeance," Jordan said. "I think a lot of businesses see what the Verona community is like, and how easy it is to have a business here and how supportive the community is."
Jordan says within the last year she's seen a major boom in development and expects multiple new businesses to open up in Verona in the year to come. On Saturday, it was Toys of Our Lives.
"I love the Madison area," Paul Ivkovich, owner of Toys of Our Lives, said. "It was always a place that I felt was underrepresented when it came to collectible stores. And I wanted to open a place here for a long time."
Ivkovich is the proud new owner of his first brick and mortar toy store, with iconic toys from multiple decades that hold a special place in many people's hearts.
Collecting classic toys started as a hobby when he was in college in the 90's. After selling a few items and making more money than most college kids see, Ivkovich realized collecting and selling classic toys could cover some bills while being fun.
"The town of Verona is just wonderful," Ivkovich said. "I just thought this is a this is a golden opportunity and the perfect place to open my store for the first time."
Ivkovich says he's determined to continue to bring more unique finds to his store with trivia nights, gaming tournaments and more to build relationships with customers for life.
"Every once in a while, you have to take the leap," Ivkovich said. "You have to know that if you just put your heart and soul into what you do that people are going to experience the same joys that you do."
Jordan hopes as Verona continues to grow, the Madison area will welcome a full spectrum of businesses large and small.
"Businesses like Toys of Our Lives that are unique, that you don't have any place else," Jordan said. "This toy store, there's nothing like it around here. The unique places are the fun ones."
While some businesses are thriving in the area, some are still trying to get back on their feet after the pandemic, like the hospitality industry that saw the biggest job losses in 2022.