'Every single day you live on this planet, you make some impact': Dr. Jane Goodall visits UW Madison

MADISON (WKOW) – The first scientist to observe human-like behaviors in chimpanzees visited UW-Madison Sunday night.
Dr. Jane Goodall spoke for about 90 minutes at an event called 'An Evening with Dr. Jane Goodall: Inspiring Hope through Action.'
The 89-year-old shared she was born with a passion for animals, which was solidified when she read 'Tarzan of the Apes' as a child.
"I fell passionately in love with this glorious lord of the jungle and not the Tarzan that you've probably seen on television. There was not television," Goodall said. "So, I fell in love with that imagined Tarzan."
Goodall said this inspired her to save up money to travel to Africa to experience wildlife there for herself. So, she got a job as a waitress and worked until she had the funds to make it happen.
"Goodness, was I excited," she said about traveling to Africa.
There, Goodall went on to become a scientist who challenged conventional notions about primates and provided evidence for the evolutionary relationship between humans and chimpanzees.
"I got to know them as individuals," Goodall said of the chimpanzees. "They're more like us than any other primate."
On Sunday, Goodall encouraged people to reach for their dreams like she did.
"Never forget every single day you live on this planet, you make some impact. Every one of you," Goodall said.
She also called for people to appreciate and take care of the earth in the years to come.
"Together we can, together we will, together we must," she encouraged the crowd to chant.
Goodall is the founder of the Jane Goodall Institute, a non-profit organization that preserves wildlife and restores damaged habitats.
She has also written two books. The first outlines her findings on chimpanzees. It is called 'My friends, The Wild Chimpanzees.' The second shares her hope for humankind to save the earth. It is called 'A Survival Guide for Trying Times.'
Goodall's visit Sunday was made possible by support from a variety of organizations.
You can watch her full speech here.