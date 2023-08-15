'Every single person that participates has a story': Longtime Badger Challenge participant shares personal connection

MCFARLAND, Wis. (WKOW) – The Badger Challenge is fast approaching, and many participants are preparing. Ahead of that, 27 News sat down with one participant, who’s fearless and resilient efforts are personal.
“Every single person that participates has a story,” Melissa Tuttle Carr said.
For Tuttle Carr, that story goes back to 1998, when she lost her mom to cancer.
“As soon as I saw [the Badger Challenge], I thought, I really want to do that in memory of my mom, because we used to ride bikes as a family when I was young, and I have so many good memories of that,” she said.
So, Tuttle Carr signed up for the first of what would become seven years of participation.
“It was wonderful to come together with people who all had the same common goal of funding cancer research and honoring cancer survivors, and remembering people we lost to cancer,” Tuttle Carr said.
During those years, she raised over $31,000 on her own and over $29,000 through Team Wildflowers, a bike group she started in memory of her mom.
“In late summer in Wisconsin, a lot of the wildflowers start to bloom and it's really beautiful along our trails, and when the Queen Anne's Lace blooms, that always reminds me of my mom,” Tuttle Carr said.
In 2022, Tuttle Carr’s connection to the Badger Challenge grew even more personal when she was diagnosed with both uterine and colorectal cancer, as well as lynch syndrome -- a genetic mutation that greatly increases the risk of other cancers.
“That really changed things for me, because suddenly all of this work that we were all doing for Bajor Challenge and for Carbone Cancer Center was something that could directly benefit me,” she said.
Fortunately, Tuttle Carr said that because her cancer was detected early, she was able to receive successful treatment. After a surgery, she walked to the finish line of the Badger Challenge in the shoes of so many she had once raced to the finish line to help.
“Crossing that finish line with my family was incredible and very emotional. Just to say: ‘I'm still here and it's going to be ok,’” Tuttle Carr said.
This year, Tuttle Carr will return to the Badger Challege in full force again for her eighth year in a row.
“I'm signed up for the 50k route for this year. So, 30-something miles cycling,” she said.
She plans to bring a list she carries with her of hundreds of names of people impacted by cancer, including her mom’s name and now, her own name.
“It's astounding. You see all those names and every single one of those people is loved and cared for and was devastated to get their diagnosis,” Tuttle Carr said.
As she takes up the challenge alongside fellow Badgers, she said she will keep all of those names in mind -- with the hope that someday, this won’t be a challenge and a cure for Cancer will be found.
“It's all the more reason why we do this and why we raise money for Badger Challenge because maybe someday there'll be fewer names on that list or more of those people will be survivors,” Tuttle Carr said.
The Badger Challenge is Sept. 24.
You can donate to Tuttle Carr's Team online. You can donate to the Wildflowers' Team as well.
27 News is a proud sponsor of the event.