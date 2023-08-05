'Every small town is kind of dwindling': Montfort neighbors create nonprofit to save community pool

MONTFORT (WKOW) -- Community members in Montfort have formed a nonprofit to save their community pool after the village board voted to shut it down at the end of this summer.
"Every small-town community is kind of dwindling," Michelle Winkers, Montfort Improvement Committe (MIC) board member, said. "For us to still be able to have a poll and have a local grocery store and have some of those amenities, it keeps a smalltown feel. [It] allows us to gain new residents and not just our current ones."
Montfort residents say they're proud of their smalltown community but they're facing the same struggles as larger towns in the area.
"Every community is facing challenges and budget cuts," Nicole Klaas, MIC board member, said. "What do we cut and where do we cut it and pools are always deficits for every community."
Knowing how important the pool is to Montfort and surrounding towns, residents decided form their own nonprofit raising money to save the pool and hopefully one day rehabilitate parks across town.
To start their fundraising efforts, MIC hosted its first annual Party at the Park Saturday.
"Everybody's here having a great time," Klaas said. "It's just amazing to make some of those connections with more community members, tell them what we're about, watch the kids just play and run back and forth between the games and the pool."
MIC members say through events like this, their goal is to raise $250,000 to restore and update the pool by mid-April.
"That makes us eligible for a significant grant that we are proposing," Winkers said. "So, that's our goal over the course of the next six months."
Party at the Park had concessions, a vendor and craft fair, live music and of course, the Montfort Community Pool behind it all when partygoers needed to cool off.
"It's just a good community event to get a lot of the kids incorporated," Winkers said. "If they're not a pool fan they still have something to do with it and [are] able to help the community."
