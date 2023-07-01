'Everything any of us worked for...out the window': Family rebuilds life after losing home, business to fire

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Sauk City family is working to rebuild their lives after a duplex fire destroyed their home and business.
On Thursday afternoon, Dominique Martinez got a call at work that her family's home was on fire.
"I rushed home and by the time I got [there] it was almost put out," Martinez said. "The fact that I left in the morning and then came home to nothing at all. Everything any of us worked for has gone out the window."
Martinez's husband, Asael Vieyra, was inside the duplex with his mother at the time. He says the flames took over in an instant.
"The fire went inside in seconds," Vieyra said. "The fire hit me in the head trying to save my mom. She was trying to save stuff and I was like, 'no we can't save anything. Let's get out, our lives are more important.'"
Not only did the family lose their home -- they lost their main source of income: the Juana la Cubana food truck.
"The food truck was just a main way where we were all able to come together as a family and work through what we were going through," Martinez said.
Vieyra was injured on the job a few months ago. Rather than lose one source of income, he turned to the food truck.
"Then, within seconds, the whole thing was gone," Martinez said.
The community has been rallying on social media, donating clothes, food and money.
"The generosity and help that we're receiving and being offered is amazing," Martinez said.
Martinez said a Kwik Trip employee recognized her from the photo on their GoFundMe page and without hesitation handed her a gift card. Martinez used it to pay for the drinks she was getting for her family when she realized the gift card had $200 on it.
Their current focus: finding a permanent place to call home.
"Whether it's a down payment for [an apartment] or trailer," Martinez said. "We just need a fresh start for everything."