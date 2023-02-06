'Everything is happening as it should': Family sees silver linings amid wait for second double lung transplant

MADISON (WKOW) -- When it comes to occasional moodiness and spending much of his down time playing games on his phone, Josh Burton looks like a typical teenager.
But taking one look around his family's Madison home, and the long cords hooked to a machine that helps him breath, it becomes clear Burton doesn't live like most 17-year-olds.
The Madison teen is again experiencing the severe shortness of breath and body aches that landed him in the hospital during the summer of 2020.
He was diagnosed with pulmonary veno-occlusive disease, a rare condition where the blood vessels of the lungs stop working. In the spring of 2021, 27 News documented the double lung transplant Burton received.
About one year later, the symptoms returned.
"Not being able to breathe, or puking up, or body aching and stuff," Burton said.
His mother, Kelly, who adopted Josh from Guatemala when he was 17 months old, recalls sitting down with doctors as they delivered the news Josh would need a second transplant.
"They put me in a room and there were chairs in a circle," Kelly Burton said. "And an empty one for me next to a box of Kleenex. I said, 'this is not the happy room.' I knew it wasn't gonna be good."
For Josh, his thoughts immediately went to his only desire -- a return to something resembling a typical life, and knowing that wouldn't happen as he again waited for a transplant.
"I don't wanna do this over, "Josh Burton said. "I didn't want to get out of breath anymore. Just want to be free and go to school, and do normal things for a teenager."
The wait this time has been particularly trying. Performing a lung retransplant is already quite risky, but the task is especially daunting when performing another double lung transplant on a child.
Kelly Burton said more than 20 hospitals have already turned away Josh. Currently, they're waiting for an evaluation at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
"We're hoping Northwestern says yes," Kelly Burton said. "If they don't, I don't know what we'll do."
Despite the long odds, Kelly Burton said she has no doubt everything is going according to plan. That conviction comes from a meeting last fall with the parents of the donor who provided Josh with his first lung transplant.
"It was another 14-year-old kid," Kelly Burton said. "Another 14-year-old Joshua. Hispanic. It was so many things that were, like, what?"
That sense this is all fate, along with the help Kelly Burton said she's received from her inner circle, has been a silver lining that keeps both she and Josh going, even after there's another rejection or frustrating exchange with their insurance provider.
"We look forward, we don't look back," Kelly Burton said. "And so, when we hear bad news, we take a day to be sad about that."
The Burtons expect to learn by the end of this month if Northwestern is willing to take on the procedure. Josh said, given what he's experienced the past two years, he hopes to one day become a nurse.