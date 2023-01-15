'Everything was just gone': Stores have a hard time keeping children's Tylenol fully stocked on shelves

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- We're experiencing shortages of many different things, but empty medicine shelves at the stores are starting to worry some parents.
When Sarah Medley's 5-year-old son got sick, finding medicine wasn't as easy as grabbing some from her local Walgreens.
"They [Walgreens] didn't have it. So, I'm like, okay, because I've had that problem before. I go to the grocery store that's close by, nope. Then I went to a different Walgreens. And it's just like it's out," Medley said.
But Medley isn't alone. A Tylenol shortage is something many families said they are experiencing.
Thad Schumacher is the owner of Fitchburg Family Pharmacy. He said Tylenol is not the only medication pharmacies are short of right now.
"You cannot order it. It's hard to find. We have people calling us all the time asking if we have it in stock or don't have it in stock," Schumacher said.
For these families, the empty shelves are not only concerning, but confusing.
"Because that's usually something you find. Even a generic version, it's still something you find. But there wasn't even a generic version Tylenol, store brand everything was just gone," Medley said.
Schumacher said there isn't a definitive answer as to why these shortages are happening. He said, though, the best guess is, because for a long time, no one was getting sick.
"We were all staying indoors and keeping away from one another. And now that there's an uptick in the amount of people who are sick, there's more of a need, but then it takes a while for the industry to catch up with the need," he said.
Schumacher added that they are doing the best they can in keeping shelves stocked. He said the best thing you can do if you need Tylenol is to go store to store -- seeing what you can find.
"We routinely check the stock of our wholesaler and buy in bulk when we can so that we try to have some on hand for people when they come in," Schumacher said.