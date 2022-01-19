 Skip to main content
Evictions increasing, still below pre-pandemic levels months after national eviction ban ends

  • Updated
MADISON (WKOW) -- The federal ban on evictions ended in August when the Supreme Court struck down a moratorium from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At the time, many housing advocates worried evictions would quickly spike. That didn't happen. 

Data from Eviction Lab shows that, in the time since the ban ended, landlords have filed fewer evictions than in normal, pre-pandemic years. 

However, the number of eviction filings is still steadily growing. Eviction Lab monitors eviction data in 31 cities. In the time since the moratorium ended, 23 of those cities have seen eviction filings increase. 

For renters struggling to pay rent and facing eviction, there are resources available. The Treasury Department's Emergency Rental Assistance program distributed $2.9 billion of aid to 665,000 households in November 2021. 

In Dane County, the Dane CORE 2.0 program can provide rental and utility assistance. 