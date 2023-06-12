Evidence ties second Badger football player to Mifflin Street Block Party case

MADISON (WKOW) -- Court records show evidence found during a search connects a second Badger football player to a backpack with a stolen gun inside at the annual Mifflin Street Block Party.
Authorities said Badger wide receiver Markus Allen was arrested at the party April 29.
Search warrant records show Allen did not immediately respond to a police request to dump out an open container of alcohol. Court records state Allen poured the drink on the shin and boot of an officer. Records say when Allen's backpack was searched, an unloaded, stolen Glock model handgun and a magazine containing one 9mm round were discovered.
Allen has entered a plea of not guilty in Madison Municipal Court to the ordinance violation of possessing an open intoxicant on city property.
Allen's attorney, Jonas Bednarek has yet to respond to a request from 27 News for comment on Allen's possession of the stolen gun. Allen is scheduled to appear in Dane County Court on June 26.
Court records show the search warrant was used last month to look for identifying documents inside the backpack. A search warrant return states a traffic citation issued to another Badger football player was found inside.
Records also say the backpack sported a Rose Bowl emblem. Allen was not a member of Wisconsin's last team in the Rose Bowl game in 2020 against Oregon. The other player was a member of that team.
While court records only identify the backpack by its color and the emblem, players on teams participating in the Rose Bowl have typically been given commemorative gifts, which include backpacks.
Search warrant records state the handgun found inside the backpack was stolen from an SUV in a parking ramp at 412 North Frances Street in June 2022.
The owner of the SUV told 27 News her son owns the gun and was upset when it was stolen.
"He was just sad because he spent money on it," she said.
She said the gun has yet to be returned to her son.
Madison Police Spokesperson Stephanie Fryer has yet to comment on the continuing investigation into the discovery of the gun and its theft.
After Allen's arrest, UW Athletic Department officials said they were gathering information and Allen remained on the team. Spokesperson Brian Lucas has yet to respond to an email from 27 News on the current status of Allen and the other player.
The search warrant was issued based on the possibility of the commission of the crime of carrying a concealed weapon.