Exact Sciences eliminating hundreds of positions

MADISON (WKOW) -- About 230 Exact Sciences employees will lose their jobs, as their positions are being eliminated.
50 of those workers are in Wisconsin.
Company spokesperson Scott Larrivee said the positions are across a variety of departments and job types and employees were offered a comprehensive severance package.
Exact Sciences continues to hire and the company is encouraging laid off employees to apply for one of the open positions.
This is a statement released by Scott Larrivee:
"Exact Sciences is committed to improving the lives of people globally by providing innovative tests to help detect cancer earlier and inform better cancer treatment decisions. Our company has grown rapidly over the past several years, both organically and through acquisitions, and has made great strides in achieving this mission. However, headwinds like inflation as well as a need to prioritize the programs that will have the greatest impact on improving cancer care have resulted in aligning our workforce and resources closely to our highest impact programs. We anticipate that this will result in a small reduction of approximately 3% of our global employee base. That said, we have an equal number of open roles and ultimately expect to have a net positive increase to employee headcount by the end of this year. We will do everything we can to support our impacted teammates with utmost empathy and thoughtfulness. All departing teammates will be receiving a comprehensive severance package. We will encourage all to pursue one of the open positions and Exact Sciences will actively facilitate this process."