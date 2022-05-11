Excavator becomes stuck while dredging Yahara River

MCFARLAND (WKOW) — An excavator got stuck while dredging the Yahara River near Jaeger Park in McFarland.
Dane County is dredging the river to help improve the water's flow, according to John Reimer, the Assistant Director of the Dane County Land & Water Resources Department.
Because the water in the river is too shallow — around ankle to knee-deep — it wasn't possible to float a barge down the river, so an excavator was used.
However, the excavator went over soft spot and got stuck.
Dane County crews are responding to remove the excavator from the water, and hope to have it out of the water by the end of the day.