Exceptional drought conditions develop across southern Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) - In the span of roughly four months, Wisconsin has gone from no drought conditions across the state to 25% of the state suffering from extreme drought conditions as beneficial rain continues to miss the state.
Starting towards the end of April and start of May, the polar jet moved into Canada while the sub tropical jet stream, which stays closer to the Equator, was amplified and moved north to the Gulf coast.
Though amplified, the sub tropical jet stream brought more precipitation to states like Georgia, Florida, Alabama and Mississippi and helped keep the polar jet in Canada.
While the occasional low pressure system, our rain makers, did move through the Midwest high pressure systems tended to dominate the weather across the Midwest and northern Plains. Unlike the counter part, high pressure system hinder rain and rather bring pleasant conditions marked by light winds, sun shine and low humidity.
This trend of high pressure systems sitting over the Midwest has lead to very dry conditions to develop across not only Wisconsin but Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska and Kansas. Speaking for Wisconsin, 97% of the state is dry and 84% of the state is suffering from, at least, moderate drought conditions.
Let's break down these statistics more and focus on southern Wisconsin.
From water.weather.gov, based on estimated rain totals from the start of the year to the morning of September 7th, southwestern Wisconsin is one of the driest spots across the state. The other bullseye of drier conditions is found over Oneida and surrounding counties. However, Rock and Walworth counties are the wettest counties across southern Wisconsin.
If we look at percent of normal accumulated precipitation from the start of the year through today's date, Richland, Vernon, Sauk and Grant counties have only accumulated only 50-75% of their normal amount. Half of Vernon county, specifically, is suffering from exceptional drought conditions while 47% of Richland county is suffering from exceptional drought conditions. Which may be the first time Richland county has seen exceptional drought conditions since, at least, 2000 according to the drought monitor.
Lastly, looking at departure from normal two small areas stand out as the driest areas across the entire state: Richland Center and Reedsburg. These two areas in particular, it's estimated that their year to date precipitation departure is between -8" and -12".
Unfortunately, looking forward, the Climate Prediction Center's seasonal drought outlook continues to keep drought conditions across the state. This includes nearly all of the state with areas near Sheboygan, Milwaukee, Cuba City and Eau Claire west into Twin Cities developing drought conditions.
Stay with 27 News for the latest updates on the ongoing drought condition as new data is released every Thursday.