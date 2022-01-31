Excess diaper donations from Fort McCoy given to Madison nonprofit

MADISON (WKOW) -- Nearly 6 months after Afghan Refugees began arriving at Fort McCoy, The U.S. Coast Guard has begun demobilizing the site.
Nearing the end of Operation Allies Welcome, Task Force McCoy is giving excess donations to the local community. Save Our Allies, in conjunction with a joint military/Dept. of Homeland Security operation said they had 100,000+ diapers to give away. To prevent them from going to waste, crew members assigned to the task force brought them to a Madison-based community nonprofit that distributes free diapers to families in need.
Shayna Hetzel, who is on the board of The Village Diaper Bank, was contacted by a college friend, Lieutenant MacKenzie Hannon, who is in charge of demobilizing the site Fort McCoy. He reached out to her, looking for a partner to coordinate a recipient for the diapers as well as help find a donated driver and truck to pick up and deliver them.
"When I look around the space, and see how many kiddos and how many families are going to get that boost from these diapers, it just makes me really happy and proud of the generosity and collaboration of organizations across Dane County," Hetzel said.
Megan Sollenberger, Founder and CEO of the Village Diaper Bank, says she created the nonprofit to address the gap that exists between public assistance program offerings, and what families need.
"SNAP and WIC do not cover diapers or other personal essential item, and that's where we come in and help provide those for families that aren't able to get help with them elsewhere," Sollenberger said. "We serve close to 1,000 families a month right now, so this is about a month, to a month-and-a-half of supply for us."
In all, 14 pallets of diapers were given to The Village Diaper Bank. All of the diapers will be distributed in the community to families in need. Last year, the bank provided over half of a million diapers to more than 7,000 children.