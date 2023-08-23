Excessive heat warning in effect

 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions expected. Heat index values up
to 115 through this evening. Overnight heat index values of 80
to 85. Heat index values of 105 to 110 return for Thursday.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

The hottest temperatures of the year, and possibly over the last decade, are here through tonight and through the day tomorrow. 

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect until 7 PM Thursday. The heat index has been as high as 115 degrees over southern Wisconsin this afternoon. Overnight heat index values will drop to 80 to 85 before climbing to 105 to 110 degrees tomorrow. A significant cooling trend will then occur going into the weekend!

To beat the heat, drink plenty of water, stay cool and take breaks if you are outside. Make sure that your pets and the elderly folks in your life are staying cool and hydrated as well. 

