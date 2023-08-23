Excessive heat warning in effect

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
The hottest temperatures of the year, and possibly over the last decade, are here through tonight and through the day tomorrow.
An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect until 7 PM Thursday. The heat index has been as high as 115 degrees over southern Wisconsin this afternoon. Overnight heat index values will drop to 80 to 85 before climbing to 105 to 110 degrees tomorrow. A significant cooling trend will then occur going into the weekend!
To beat the heat, drink plenty of water, stay cool and take breaks if you are outside. Make sure that your pets and the elderly folks in your life are staying cool and hydrated as well.