...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM
CDT WEDNESDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 100
expected. For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 114 expected. For the
Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat index
values up to 106 possible.

* WHERE...Sauk, Iowa and Lafayette Counties.

* WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to 9 PM
CDT this evening. For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 10 AM
to 9 PM CDT Wednesday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from
Wednesday evening through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Excessive Heat Warning west today, expands tomorrow

Excessive Heat Warning
Alexis Clemons

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING FOR CRAWFORD, GRANT AND RICHLAND COUNTIES 11 AM - 8 PM TUESDAY

MADISON (WKOW) - An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for southwest Wisconsin for Tuesday, and this expands to all of southern Wisconsin for Wednesday.

Temperatures this afternoon will warm into the 90s, with a heat index near 100 likely. Southwest Wisconsin could see heat indices as high as 107 later today. We'll only cool into the 70s overnight before Wednesday brings the hottest temperatures of the year.

Highs Wednesday will reach the upper 90s, with some of us potentially hitting the triple digits. Add dew points in the 70s, and heat index values will be near 110. Thursday will be a touch cooler, but temperatures will still feel like the 100s.

A small rain chance Friday will cool us into the 80s to end the work week. Highs will only warm into the 70s this weekend.

Weather Forecast AM 8/22/2023

