Excessive Heat Warning west today, expands tomorrow

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING FOR CRAWFORD, GRANT AND RICHLAND COUNTIES 11 AM - 8 PM TUESDAY
MADISON (WKOW) - An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for southwest Wisconsin for Tuesday, and this expands to all of southern Wisconsin for Wednesday.
Temperatures this afternoon will warm into the 90s, with a heat index near 100 likely. Southwest Wisconsin could see heat indices as high as 107 later today. We'll only cool into the 70s overnight before Wednesday brings the hottest temperatures of the year.
Highs Wednesday will reach the upper 90s, with some of us potentially hitting the triple digits. Add dew points in the 70s, and heat index values will be near 110. Thursday will be a touch cooler, but temperatures will still feel like the 100s.
A small rain chance Friday will cool us into the 80s to end the work week. Highs will only warm into the 70s this weekend.