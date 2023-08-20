Excessive heat watch in effect starting Tuesday

Download the 27 StormTrack weather app to receive mobile weather alerts
A heat advisory remains in effect for a number of southern Wisconsin counties through 8pm Sunday. An excessive heat watch takes over beginning Tuesday lasting through Thursday of next week.
We're going to get a break from the hot temperatures for one day; highs on Monday are expected to only climb into the mid to upper 80s under partly sunny conditions.
The excessive heat watch takes over starting Tuesday as temperatures climb into the 90s from Tuesday through Thursday with the hottest days expected both Wednesday and Thursday.
Air temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s to low 100s by Thursday with heat index values possibly exceeding 105 degrees. It's incredibly important that you stay cool, drink plenty of water and avoid prolonged periods outside. Make sure elderly persons you may know are also staying cool during the day and at night as well.