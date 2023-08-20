Excessive heat watch in effect starting Tuesday

 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM CDT
TUESDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 103
expected. For the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 111 possible.

* WHERE...Dane, Green and Rock Counties.

* WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM to 9 PM CDT Tuesday.
For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Wednesday morning through
Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

A heat advisory remains in effect for a number of southern Wisconsin counties through 8pm Sunday. An excessive heat watch takes over beginning Tuesday lasting through Thursday of next week.

We're going to get a break from the hot temperatures for one day; highs on Monday are expected to only climb into the mid to upper 80s under partly sunny conditions.

The excessive heat watch takes over starting Tuesday as temperatures climb into the 90s from Tuesday through Thursday with the hottest days expected both Wednesday and Thursday.

Air temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s to low 100s by Thursday with heat index values possibly exceeding 105 degrees. It's incredibly important that you stay cool, drink plenty of water and avoid prolonged periods outside. Make sure elderly persons you may know are also staying cool during the day and at night as well. 

