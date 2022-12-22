Executive Residence decks the halls to celebrate Wisconsin's spirit

MADIOSN (WKOW) — Gov. Tony Evers and First Lady Kathy Evers have invited you to see how the Executive Residence has decked its halls this holiday season!
In a video message, Gov. Evers and Kathy detail how the residence has been decorated to honor veterans and celebrate local businesses, organizations, schools and the state itself.
From the Tribute to Our Troops Tree to the Capitol Holiday Tree's "Wisconsin Waters" theme to trees decorated with oranges in honor of Orange Tree Imports, everyone's a part of the holiday spirit.
Though tours of the residence have concluded for the season, free in-person tours will resume in the spring.