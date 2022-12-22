 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds
will quickly ramp up by this afternoon behind a cold front, with
gusts of 40 to 50 MPH tonight and Friday. Wind chills will
plummet this afternoon and tonight, dropping to 25 to 35 below
zero for later this afternoon through Friday night.

* WHERE...Portions of south central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult, especially once the
winds pick up. The strong winds could produce near blizzard
conditions at times. Commutes will likely be impacted through
Friday evening. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The
dangerously cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Executive Residence decks the halls to celebrate Wisconsin's spirit

  • Updated
  • 0
Executive residence decorations

MADIOSN (WKOW) — Gov. Tony Evers and First Lady Kathy Evers have invited you to see how the Executive Residence has decked its halls this holiday season!

In a video message, Gov. Evers and Kathy detail how the residence has been decorated to honor veterans and celebrate local businesses, organizations, schools and the state itself.

From the Tribute to Our Troops Tree to the Capitol Holiday Tree's "Wisconsin Waters" theme to trees decorated with oranges in honor of Orange Tree Imports, everyone's a part of the holiday spirit.

Though tours of the residence have concluded for the season, free in-person tours will resume in the spring.