Expect longer wait times, higher prices for food this Super Bowl Sunday

MADISON (WKOW) -- If you're thinking of ordering chicken wings or pizza for your Super Bowl watch party this Sunday, experts say expect it to take a little longer and cost a little more.
That's because a lot of pizza restaurants are struggling to find delivery drivers.
At Topper's Pizza on Mineral Point Road, general manager Kelly Collins works a lot of shifts by himself. With no drivers, he has to outsource from companies like Uber Eats and Grubhub.
"It's been tough to find people who really care and want to put the effort into it," Collins said. "Delivery drivers has been a tough one."
UW-Madison professor of applied economics Steven Deller says higher pay in other jobs is driving away people from jobs with lower wages.
"Simply these lower-paying occupations are just having a terrible time finding workers," Deller said. "It's a reflection of the job shortage."
Rosati's Pizza, which is right down the road from the Mineral Point Road Topper's, is dealing with the same problem.
"Maybe GrubHub, Eat Street, those companies pay better — I got no idea," Rosati's general manager Luic Ruiz said.
At Rosati's, wings are also a high-demand item, and those prices are skyrocketing with all other poultry products right now.
"All the prices are going up really bad in these past couple of months," Ruiz said. "And you don't make any money on those, especially wings."
Deller says the recent outbreak of avian flu is to blame for that.
"There's a bird flu that's going around that is essentially killing a lot of the stock," Deller said. "So right when the demand for these types of things are going up, the ability of farmers to supply has been severely hindered."
Business owners say while there's not much they can do about prices, the best way to get your food quickly is to order as soon as possible — even if it's days in advance.