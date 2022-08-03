'Expect the unexpected': Weather concerns delay the first day of the CrossFit Games

MADISON (WKOW) -- The first day of the No Bull CrossFit Games was delayed due to severe weather and safety concerns.
Heather Lawrence is the Director of Sport Operations for CrossFit. She said with major events like these, they are always prepared for any sort of weather emergency.
"CrossFit is 'expect the unexpected,' so we were prepared with this. We spent a little bit of extra time as staff last night thinking through possibilities both for wet environment and potential lightning and more severe weather," Lawrence said.
Lawrence said they have been informed of weather concerns all along, and that The University of Wisconsin weather team is on site.
"Safety is always going to be our first priority," she said. "That's our spectators, our athletes, all of our staff and the community that supports us here."
Lawrence said their staff has a "very detailed plan" regarding how they are going to execute next steps as far as schedule adjustments and making sure that everybody stays safe and secure.
"We do have an event that will be postponed until tomorrow. But we have plenty of room in the schedule of that. We're excited to offer that event after our opening ceremonies tomorrow afternoon," she said.
The CrossFit Games returned to Madison for its fifth consecutive year.
Athletes from around the world compete to prove they are the fittest on earth. Over the week, they will face off in competitions like runs, bike races, rowing and even handstands.
"We just really appreciate Madison being such a welcoming community, all of the hospitality on campus and local business owners. It's an unmatched environment and CrossFit loves being here," Lawrence said.
The event usually draws upward of 10,000 spectators.