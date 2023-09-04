Expert encourages parents to build a rapport, partnership with teacher this school year

MADISON (WKOW) -- As parents prepare for their children to head back to school, one expert is encouraging them to think about how they can effectively communicate with their child's teacher.
Roshanda Pratt is a communication and digital strategist. She said it's helpful for parents to establish a relationship with their child's teacher early in the school year because it helps parents understand how they can support the teacher.
"It's a win-win for both people," Pratt said.
Pratt said one of the most helpful questions parents can ask is "What can I do to help my child succeed in your classroom?"
"Every teacher is different," she said. "What your teacher wanted last year, or maybe this is your first year for your child, this question shows the teacher that, as a parent, you are an ally in your child's education journey and you want to really help partner with them so [they] and your child have a successful school year."
She said it's also a good idea for parents to talk with teachers about homework expectations.